With a ton of new systems and mechanics in Diablo 4 compared to the previous games, it can be easy to miss some core systems that briefly get glossed over by some pop up text. One of these that I missed initially was the fact you can upgrade your healing potions to be much more effective. This becomes necessary the further into the game you get as enemies become much more difficult. Here’s how to upgrade healing potions in Diablo 4.

Don’t Miss Out on Upgrading Your Healing Potions in Diablo 4

If you’ve been playing a fair bit of Diablo 4 so far and didn’t know you could upgrade your Healing Potions, you should first check if you have a ton of herbs that you’ve gathered or received as drops because you’ll need plenty for the upgrade process. If you have a good amount already, make your way to your nearest Alchemist.

At the Alchemist, the very first tab is where you can upgrade your healing potions’ effectiveness. There are several tiers available, with each one having a level cap requirement you need to meet before you can continue upgrading to the next tier. This cap raises around every 10 levels. You’ll need some very specific herb materials to make the upgrades, but, luckily, if you head on over to the fourth tab, you’ll find the very handy ‘Refine Resources’ tab. Here you can Refine herbs you don’t need into ones that you do need for your upgrades. Doing this will help you complete each upgrade as they become available.

That’s all you need to know about how to upgrade your Healing Potions in Diablo 4. Don’t make the mistake I did and gloss over it for most of the game because it does help a lot.

