How to Upgrade Vampire Survivors DLC Weapons

Developer Poncle has graced us with a new DLC to enjoy for Vampire Survivors, Tides of the Foscari. It delivers a brand new map, new characters, weapons, and lots of crazy builds to try out! You can find out how to access the new Vampire Survivors DLC here, but once you do, one of the things you might miss is that you can now upgrade several weapons.

The Tides of the Foscari DLC Has Five New Weapon Evolutions Available.

Vampire Survivors is the most fun when you have a variety of powerful weapon options at your disposal, so you’ll want to prioritize evolving your weapons to the best versions possible. Tides of the Foscari adds a total of five new weapon upgrades. They are as follows:

Legionnaire

This weapon evolves from one of the new DLC weapons, the Eskizzibur. You’ll need to max out the weapon alongside Armor to gain this upgrade.

Luminaire

If you max out the Tides of the Foscari-exclusive weapon Prismatic Missile and the Crown, you’ll gain this evolution.

Millionaire

You’ll need the new DLC weapon Flash Arrow maxed out, as well as the Bracer and Clover, to obtain this evolution.

Ophion

Max out DLC weapon Shadow Servant and Skull O’Maniac to add this evolution to your arsenal.

SpellStrom

Get DLC weapons SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrike to max level and have two weapon slots to ensure you get this upgrade.

That’s how you can upgrade all the available weapons in the Vampire Survivors DLC Tides of the Foscari. Some of these evolved weapons are absolutely bonkers, so it’s well worth working to unlock them to see the sheer destruction you’ll be able to unfold on the poor monsters!