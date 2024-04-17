How to Use Akimbo Attachments in CoD MW3

Sometimes, one weapon just won’t cut it in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), and you need the akimbo attachment for some raw firepower. This guide will help you find this iconic attachment and apply it to some of the weapons within MW3.

How to Get Akimbo Attachments in MW3

On sidearm weapons, open the rear grip slot in the Gunsmith and select the Akimbo grip as an attachment. Nearly all of the sidearm weapons will have this option, including the COR 45 and the Renetti. Before you can start equipping this rear grip, though, you need to level up your guns. Luckily, sidearms tend to have a much lower maximum level cap when compared to primary weapons, and you can quickly unlock the rear grip you need.

Aside from the Akimbo attachment on the rear grip slot in MW3, there are primary weapons with an alternate route. A gun like the WSP Swarm has a Conversion Kit called the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock. This can be equipped in the Gunsmith at the bottom right of the attachments screen once you unlock it from the Aftermarket Parts many. Applying the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock will convert the WSP Swarm into a dual-wield SMG platform with slightly different attachments.

Later in Season 3 of MW3, there will be another conversion kit for the Lockwood shotgun that turns the weapon into the classic Model 1887s from the original MW2. These are another option for challenges in the game that task you with getting kills using Akimbo weapons. Sometimes camos will require the dual-wield attachment and other times, it’s part of the weekly challenges. Either way, you’ll be prepared now.

If you miss the Model 1887 conversion kit in Season 3, it will become available through daily challenges in Season 4. And that’s how to use akimbo attachments in MW3

