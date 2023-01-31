One of Fire Emblem Engage’s most exciting new mechanics is its Emblem Rings and the ability to recruit classic heroes like Marth, Sigurd, and Ike as helpful allies to your troops. That’s why it’s important to know how to equip, use, and charge Emblem Rings in Fire Emblem Engage, so your army has the resources and expertise of all the game’s many heroes at your beck and call.

It’s Simple to Use and Charge Emblem Rings in Fire Emblem Engage

To use one of the Emblem Rings, you will equip it to a character, who then has the ability to call on the spirit of a legendary fighter. During a battle, the character with the equipped ring can select the “Engage” option, which will bring the hero as a temporary stat boost or even as a way to unlock specialized moves that can provide much needed damage output or healing.

You can also use things such as the hero’s spirit to improve the effectiveness of an Emblem Ring. Throughout the campaign you will have the opportunity to increase the bond between a ring and an individual party member, and this bond strengthens the more time a unit and an Emblem Ring spend together on the battlefield gaining XP.

While an Emblem Ring will only be active for a few turns before it loses its connection to a hero of old, it is possible to recharge an Emblem Ring in the middle of a battle. To do so, move the character with the ring that needs a ring charge to the Ring Power tile, a place on the map with a glowing blue base. Be sure the unit ends their turn on this tile and the Emblem Ring will be recharged, reopening the option to connect with the legendary hero the ring calls upon.

That’s all you need to know about how to use and charge Emblem Rings in Fire Emblem Engage.