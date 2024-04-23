How to Use Banish Dice in Death Must Die

Among the various dice options we get in Death Must Die, the Banish dice are the most confusing of them. But are also some of the most powerful available. Here’s how you should use them in your runs fighting off against Death’s servants.

How Banish Dice Works in Death Must Die

Banish dice does exactly what its name implies by banishing a Blessing completely from that run. Doing so means that this exact blessing will be completely removed from the pool of possible buffs you can get from that specific God. It sounds strange at first, but it’s actually one of the best ways to get exactly what you’re looking for in your current run.

All you must do is to have a Banish die on you. When the Blessing selection screen shows up after leveling up, use it on whichever Blessing you want to eliminate. It won’t show up again during the rest of your run. You can use up to two Banish dice at once, as you’re forced to pick at least one Blessing.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Using the example above, I could go for a Banish dice here with Lorian on the Fear Blessing. As he’s a ranged character, it wouldn’t help me as much as others in Mort’s arsenal. Doing so would give me a bigger chance to get those other blessings, as there’s now a smaller pool of random options that could show up.

Should You Use the Banish Dice in Death Must Die?

Yes, especially once you get a hang of the game. Certain builds depend heavily on specific Blessings to get online, but with so many options from the specific God, simply relying on luck isn’t enough to get them. Eliminating unnecessary Blessings from the pool is the fastest way to target your desired upgrades.

This is why investing some points in the dice-related Constellarium skill tree or having some extra Banish dice effects from your equipment is always worth it. Even if not grabbing that Blessing means losing a specific power, fortifying what you already have is frequently a better choice. So say goodbye to those useless Blades from Krom as soon as you see them. They’re just standing in your way for better Chains of War.

