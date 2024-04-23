Death Must Die Banish Featured
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Use Banish Dice in Death Must Die

Begone, unwanted blessing!
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 11:22 pm

Among the various dice options we get in Death Must Die, the Banish dice are the most confusing of them. But are also some of the most powerful available. Here’s how you should use them in your runs fighting off against Death’s servants.

Recommended Videos

How Banish Dice Works in Death Must Die

Banish dice does exactly what its name implies by banishing a Blessing completely from that run. Doing so means that this exact blessing will be completely removed from the pool of possible buffs you can get from that specific God. It sounds strange at first, but it’s actually one of the best ways to get exactly what you’re looking for in your current run.

All you must do is to have a Banish die on you. When the Blessing selection screen shows up after leveling up, use it on whichever Blessing you want to eliminate. It won’t show up again during the rest of your run. You can use up to two Banish dice at once, as you’re forced to pick at least one Blessing.

The blessing selection screen from Death Must Die, ready to banish one of them
Screenshot by The Escapist

Related: Everything We Know About Death Must Die’s Act 2 Update

Using the example above, I could go for a Banish dice here with Lorian on the Fear Blessing. As he’s a ranged character, it wouldn’t help me as much as others in Mort’s arsenal. Doing so would give me a bigger chance to get those other blessings, as there’s now a smaller pool of random options that could show up.

Should You Use the Banish Dice in Death Must Die?

Yes, especially once you get a hang of the game. Certain builds depend heavily on specific Blessings to get online, but with so many options from the specific God, simply relying on luck isn’t enough to get them. Eliminating unnecessary Blessings from the pool is the fastest way to target your desired upgrades.

This is why investing some points in the dice-related Constellarium skill tree or having some extra Banish dice effects from your equipment is always worth it. Even if not grabbing that Blessing means losing a specific power, fortifying what you already have is frequently a better choice. So say goodbye to those useless Blades from Krom as soon as you see them. They’re just standing in your way for better Chains of War.

Post Tag:
Death Must Die
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get a Steel Net Gun in Dave the Diver
Here is how to get a Steel Net Gun in Dave the Diver via blueprints and upgrades to be able to catch a ton of fish, like tuna, at once.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get a Steel Net Gun in Dave the Diver
Alex Berry and others Alex Berry and others Apr 23, 2024
Read Article How to Change Runes in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Change Runes in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Avatar Elements: All Air Chakra Quests Listed
Avatar Elements Event in Fortnite
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Fortnite Avatar Elements: All Air Chakra Quests Listed
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get a Steel Net Gun in Dave the Diver
Here is how to get a Steel Net Gun in Dave the Diver via blueprints and upgrades to be able to catch a ton of fish, like tuna, at once.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get a Steel Net Gun in Dave the Diver
Alex Berry and others Alex Berry and others Apr 23, 2024
Read Article How to Change Runes in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Change Runes in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Avatar Elements: All Air Chakra Quests Listed
Avatar Elements Event in Fortnite
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Fortnite Avatar Elements: All Air Chakra Quests Listed
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 22, 2024
Author
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.