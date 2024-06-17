Alongside Cramorant, Pokemon Sleep has introduced a Candy Cram-o-matic feature. While the mechanics initially seem straightforward, getting the most out of the Cram-o-matic takes strategy. We’re breaking down how to use the Candy Cram-o-matic in Pokemon Sleep so you get the most candy for your Dream Shards.

What is the Candy Cram-o-matic in Pokemon Sleep?

The Candy Cram-o-matic is a new, limited-time feature in Pokemon Sleep during the Summer Festival event from June 17 – June 24. If this is like other limited-time features such as the Candy Boost, it should return for future events as well.

The Candy Cram-o-matic lets you recycle unused Pokemon Candies to create one Medium candy of a random type, usually related to the Pokemon type you fed it. For instance, when Professor Neroli gives you 40 Pikachu Candies to try it out for the first time, you will most likely receive 1 Electric-Type Candy M. This Electric Candy M can be used from your Bag to get 25 Candies for one specific electric-type Pokemon.

To use the Cram-o-matic, you’ll need to spend 40 Pokemon Candies, plus a certain number of Dream Shards. The amount of Dream Shards increases with each subsequent daily use.

Candy Cram-o-matic Daily Costs & Limits

Sleep researchers can use the Cram-o-matic up to four times a day. These uses and the Dream Shard cost reset on each new research day at 4 AM. Here are the costs for each daily use.

Daily Use Dream Shard Cost 1st Use 1,000 Dream Shards 2nd Use 5,000 Dream Shards 3rd Use 15,000 Dream Shards 4th Use 45,000 Dream Shards

You will always need to feed the Cram-o-matic 40 Pokemon Candies. However, you can mix and match, using 30 Pikachu Candies and 10 Clefairy Candies for one spin, for example. This increases the randomization of the resulting Candy.

How to Use The Candy Cram-o-Matic

To use the Cram-o-matic, click on it at your research site.

This will bring up an info screen indicating how many uses you have left for the day and how many Dream Shards are required for the next use.

Next, click on the listed candies you’d like to use until you get to 40 total. Click OK and you’ll pay the required Dream Shards and receive a random M candy, likely related to the Pokemon Candy types that you fed it.

Once you have the Pokemon Candy M, you’ll need to use it from your bag. When you use the Electric Type Candy M, you’ll see a list of applicable Pokemon. Select the one you want and it will transform into 25 of that Pokemon’s Candies.

Tips and Tricks for Using the Candy Cram-o-Matic in Pokemon Sleep

When using the Cram-o-matic, there are a few key things to consider.

Pick You Candies Wisely

You don’t want to trade in any rarer Pokemon Candy, since you’ll get a smaller amount back in return. It’s best to use Candy you have too many of and won’t likely use otherwise. This might be a Pokemon that has reached its max level for your current rank, like my partner Pikachu has. Or, it might be a more common Pokemon that you see often, such as Rattata.

Use it Once a Day

That fourth use of the Cram-o-matic is pricey, and it’s probably not going to be worth it unless you have grand plans for those Type Candy Ms. The best way to use the Cram-o-matic is to use it once per day, at its lowest Dream Shard cost. Doing so, you’ll be able to use it a total of 7 times and spend only 7,000 Dream Shards.

If you have a ton of unused Pokemon Candies and a hoard of Dream Shards you don’t mind spending, take advantage of the extra uses. However, it’s a real diminishing rate of return given the high Dream Shard cost and relatively small number of Candies you receive.

Think About Types

When trading in Pokemon Candy, you’re most likely going to get its same type back. Some types, such as Poison, don’t have that many Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep yet. That means you might not get very much mileage out of turning your Ekans Candy into Poison Type M Candies, since the options to use those are pretty limited.

