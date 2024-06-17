Everyone’s favorite ridiculous bird Pokemon is officially available in Pokemon Sleep as of the Summer Festival event. If you’re trying to add Cramorant to your helper roster in Pokemon Sleep, we’ve got all the tips and tricks you need.

Recommended Videos

Where Does Cramorant Spawn in Pokemon Sleep?

Beginning with the Summer Festival on June 17-June 24, Cramorant is now a regular spawn in Pokemon Sleep. It will appear on Greengrass Isle, Cyan Beach, and Snowdrop Tundra, depending on your Snorlax’s level as follows.

Research Site Earliest Possible Appearance

Greengrass Isle Master 1

Cyan Beach Ultra 3

Snowdrop Tundra Ultra 1

During the Summer Festival, it will have a boosted spawn rate on all of these islands. Snowdrop Tundra will be the easiest place to catch Cramorant due to its first sleep style spawning beginning at the Ultra 1 Rank, giving you more opportunities throughout the week to encounter it.

Like all Pokemon added to Pokemon Sleep thus far, Cramorant can be Shiny immediately upon its debut.

How to Get Cramorant in Pokemon Sleep

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you reach the required level in Pokemon Sleep, Cramorant has a chance to spawn as long as you’re on one of the islands where it appears.

Cramorant requires a total of 16 hearts before it will become your buddy. That means you’ll need to either use a Master Biscuit or encounter it more than once to raise its friendship level high enough to add it to your sleep. Most likely, you will need to encounter Cramorant a few times before you’ll be able to fill its friendship bars.

During the Summer Festival, trainers will have the opportunity to get Cramorant Incense by completing event missions. Specifically, you will earn one Cramorant Incense by getting Snorlax to Basic 2. That’s a pretty easy ask, but it’s a good idea to hang on to that incense until later in the event so you can raise the chances of encountering Cramorant naturally to boost its friendship level before you force a spawn.

You can also purchase the Summer Festival Vol. 1 M bundle in the Pokemon Sleep General Store. It costs 1,200 gems and includes one Cramorant Incense, as well as other useful items such as Great Biscuits, Poke Biscuits, and candies.

Related: How to Get Shiny Crabrawler in Pokemon GO

Cramorant Sleep Style, Main Skill & Ingredients

Now that Cramorant is a part of Pokemon Sleep, we have details on its stats, including dominant type, sleep style, and which ingredients it’ll bring you.

Type Sleep Style Berries Ingredients

Flying Slumbering

Pamtre Pure Oil

Soft Potato

Fancy Egg

Cramorant’s Main Skill in Pokemon Sleep is Tasty Chance S. This will increase your chances of creating an Extra Tasty Dish and can stack up to 70% until it triggers.

Is Cramorant Good in Pokemon Sleep?

So, given that it won’t be easy to catch Cramorant in Pokemon Sleep, is it worth it?

Cramorant collects a couple of rarer ingredients, including soft potato and fancy egg. Given its focus as an ingredient collector, this makes it a great addition to your team during a week when Snorlax requests Curries and Stews.

The Tasty Chance S main skill isn’t necessarily the most useful one, but it’s nothing to shake your head at, either. Extra Tasty dishes will help you raise Snorlax more quickly, increasing your odds of befriending rare Pokemon.

In all, I’d say that Cramorant is a worthwhile addition to your team, and I’ll certainly be trying to catch one as soon as possible.

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy