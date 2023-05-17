The new Zonai devices in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are fantastic when it comes to crafting your own creations. The only snag is that they’re not exactly portable, which is where Zonai Capsules come in. If you’ve filled Link’s pockets with these items, you might be wondering just how to use Zonai Capsules in Tears of the Kingdom. Here’s the answer.

What are Zonai Capsules For and How Do You Use Them?

Zonai Capsules are Zonai devices, compressed so that Link can carry them around in his inventory. Open them and out pops a device, such as a Zonai Fan. You get the Capsules from Zonai Device Dispensers and they allow you to carry several copies of the same device. I had no idea what I was going to do with five Zonai Steering Sticks, but that’s what one dispenser gave me.

Once you want to use a device, select the appropriate capsule in your inventory and select Take Out Device. The device will then appear on the ground, and you can attach it to whatever you’re building. That’s pretty convenient, right?

However, there’s a catch. Once a Zonai Capsule has been opened you can’t put the device back again. So, make sure you only open capsules when you’re really ready, otherwise you’ll be wasting them.

That's what you need to know about how to use Zonai Capsules in Tears of the Kingdom.