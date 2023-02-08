Long-time Harry Potter fans might wonder why they would ever want to visit the inhumane prison of Azkaban. Known for being an isolated, Dementor-filled hellhole, Azkaban isn’t exactly as delightfully exuberant as the Great Hall or as useful and unique as the Room of Requirement. But when exploring the entirety of the Wizarding World, many would at least like the chance to learn more about the wizarding jail, even if just for an exciting quest. So here is how to visit Azkaban in Hogwarts Legacy for a quest — not all players will be able to see it!

You Can Only Visit Azkaban in Hogwarts Legacy If You Join the Hufflepuff House

While Hufflepuffs known for their loyalty and kindness would seem like the least likely wizarding house to end up in Azkaban, there is a house-exclusive mission that will have any students repping the yellow badger scarves and hats traveling to the prison.

To get to Azkaban, you will first, as mentioned above, choose Hufflepuff to be your Hogwarts house. For those who desperately want to go to Azkaban but can’t imagine seeing themselves as a Hufflepuff, this mission luckily happens pretty early in the game. That way Gryffindors, Slytherins, and Ravenclaws can play through a brief bit of missions to see Azkaban and then return to their other houses on a separate save file fairly quickly.

The mission to Azkaban will become available in Hogwarts Legacy after you rescue an older woman who is near the Hogwarts lake, which should happen around level 6. After defending the woman, an owl will bring you a letter that instructs you to visit the portrait of Eldritch Diggory in the Hufflepuff common room, who asks you to act as the detective on an unsolved murder.

From here, the player will travel to the north towards upper Hogsmeade where your student will be introduced to Helen Thistlewood. Helen will then aparate you to Azkaban, where the quest to solve the crime continues.

It should be noted that, once you are in Azkaban, this will be your only chance to explore what the prison has to offer, so be sure to check out everything before aparating away. You will not have free rein of Azkaban, and the location in the prison you do get to visit isn’t very big — so it should be easy to see everything you need to before heading back to Hogwarts.

That’s everything you need to know about how to visit Azkaban in Hogwarts Legacy — enjoy your trip as a Hufflepuff!