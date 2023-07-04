Are you thinking of watching The Chronicles of Narnia movies? Maybe you’ve read the books and want to see what the films are like? Perhaps you’d prefer to watch C.S. Lewis’ stories in motion, with Tilda Swinton stealing the show as Jadis, the White Witch? Whatever the reason, if you need to know how to watch The Chronicles of Narnia movies in order, here’s the answer.

The Watch Order for The Chronicles of Narnia Movies

There’s been some debate over whether you should read The Chronicles of Narnia books in publication order or chronological order. That’s a non-issue with the movies because they didn’t get as far as The Horse and His Boy or The Magician’s Nephew.

Instead, the movies stalled after 2010’s The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, and there hasn’t been a new Narnia movie since. So, the correct order in which to watch the movies is as follows:

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

There was talk of a movie based around The Magician’s Nephew, but that never happened. The good news, if you’re a Narnia-head, is that Netflix is set to adapt the books, each becoming a movie. And after having the rights for around five years, things are finally moving.

It’s extremely doubtful they’ll be following on from the previous movies. Netflix will almost certainly be starting from scratch. Greta Gerwig, who directed and co-wrote the Barbie movie, is set to direct and write at least two. I’m already imagining Margot Robbie as the White Witch.

If you were wondering how to watch The Chronicles of Narnia movies in order, that’s what you need to know.