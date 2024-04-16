Rogue crying in X-Men '97 Season 1, Episode 5, "Remember It"
Category:
Movies & TV

When Does X-Men ’97 Episode 6 Come Out?

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 09:02 am

Following an absolutely devastating episode like X-Men ’97 Episode 5, “Remember It,” is no easy task. However, Episode 6, “Lifedeath, Pt. 2,” will do its best to help viewers deal with the pain. But when does X-Men ’97 Episode 6 come out?

Recommended Videos

When Does X-Men ’97 Episode 6 Come Out?

Storm using her weather powers in X-Men '97 Season 1. This image is part of an article about when does X-Men '97 Episode 6 Come Out.

Following in the footsteps of almost all of the other Disney+ series, X-Men ’97 isn’t worried about people getting sleep. So, just like the previous five episodes, X-Men ’97 Episode 6 will begin streaming on April 17 at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET. That won’t leave viewers a lot of time before having to go to bed if they’re on the West Coast or getting up for work if they’re on the East Coast, so it may be better to wait until later in the day to watch it. Just beware of spoilers if you’re planning to go on social media.

Related: Is X-Men ’97 Set in the MCU?

How Does X-Men ’97 Episode 5 End?

Episode 6 is more highly anticipated than all of the others because of the way Episode 5 ends. While celebrating Genosha becoming a part of the United Nations, the island nation is attacked by Master Mold. Rogue, Gambit, and Magneto do their best to hold off the enemy, but it’s too powerful, and the Master of Magnetism and the Ragin’ Cajun both seemingly lose their lives in the battle.

However, fans expecting the story to pick up right from where “Remember It” left off may be disappointed. Episode 6 is a direct follow-up to “Lifedeath Pt. 1,” which sees Storm being captured by a mysterious creature after meeting Forge in Texas. She will have her own battle to face before she can meet up with her friends again and help them bring the people behind the attack on Genosha to justice.

And that’s when X-Men ’97 Episode 6 comes out.

X-Men ’97 is streaming now on Disney+.

Post Tag:
X-Men '97
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How Is Asajj Ventress Still Alive in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3?
Asajj Ventress with a yellow lightsaber in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
How Is Asajj Ventress Still Alive in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Who Voices Codsworth in Fallout 4 & the Prime Video Show?
Codsworth in Fallout 4
Category: Guides
Guides
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Video Games
Video Games
Who Voices Codsworth in Fallout 4 & the Prime Video Show?
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Who Voices Shadow the Hedgehog In Sonic the Hedgehog 3?
Shadow the Hedgehog awakens
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Guides
Guides
Who Voices Shadow the Hedgehog In Sonic the Hedgehog 3?
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How Is Asajj Ventress Still Alive in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3?
Asajj Ventress with a yellow lightsaber in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
How Is Asajj Ventress Still Alive in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Who Voices Codsworth in Fallout 4 & the Prime Video Show?
Codsworth in Fallout 4
Category: Guides
Guides
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Video Games
Video Games
Who Voices Codsworth in Fallout 4 & the Prime Video Show?
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Who Voices Shadow the Hedgehog In Sonic the Hedgehog 3?
Shadow the Hedgehog awakens
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Guides
Guides
Who Voices Shadow the Hedgehog In Sonic the Hedgehog 3?
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Apr 15, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67