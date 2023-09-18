In The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we get a whole bunch of new content. In addition to new and returning Pokémon and a new region to explore, there are also additional clothing options to pimp our characters out with! If you enjoy customizing your character in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, here’s how to unlock new outfits and clothing options in The Teal Mask DLC.

How to Unlock New Outfits in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC

All you need to do to start unlocking yourself some sweet new outfit options is to have the DLC installed, the base Pokémon Scarlet and Violet game complete, and then to start the quest to head on over to the new Kitakami region. Part way through the main story quest in Kitakami, you’ll receive the Teal Style Card.

This little card is all you need to gain access to a whole range of new styling options to buy. To see the new styles available, you’ll need to head back to a main city in Paldea, the base game region. Bring this ticket to any clothing store or hair salon to redeem it. They’ll spot your Teal Style Card and pull out a special catalogue just for you! Now, when you browse through the options you’ll see brand new clothes or hairstyles available for you to purchase. It’s always nice to have more customization options!

That’s how you unlock new outfits and hair styles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC. It’s nice and simple, and you’ll gain some cool new options to try out on your character!

