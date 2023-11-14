NewsVideo Games

Howl Is Basically A Quiet Place Meets Little Red Riding Hood

An image from the Howl video game.

There was a smattering of interesting titles that debuted during today’s Indie World Showcase. One such game was Howl, which features a deaf heroine fighting wolfish creatures.

Check out the launch trailer for Howl below:

Howl is a turn-based affair, set during medieval times. A terrible ‘howling plague’ has ravaged the land, and everyone who hears it turns into feral beasts. Our deaf protagonist is the only one who can deal with the threat and find a cure since she is unaffected by the spell. She can also see into the future, meaning she can plan her attacks up to six steps in advance to ensure victory over the beasts that roam the woods.

This indie title has a wonderful hand-drawn, storybook aesthetic. Its graphics, mixed with its turn-based gameplay, make for a unique-looking indie that makes it stand out among the rest.

You can purchase Howl right now for $14.99 on Nintendo Switch. A demo is also available for gamers who want a taste of the adventure before they commit.

Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor's Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn't writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.
