New 20-Minute Indie World Showcase Airs Tomorrow

The last Indie World Showcase aired back in April. Now, Nintendo of America has revealed the next event will stream tomorrow, November 14, at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. PT for about 20 minutes.

Nintendo of America announced the Indie World Showcase news via X:

A new @IndieWorldNA Showcase is airing tomorrow, Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch. #IndieWorld



Watch it live here: https://t.co/z39Mhr4n0K pic.twitter.com/2L7jUwk9eP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 13, 2023

Gamers should be reminded to set their expectations appropriately. The event will only focus on Nintendo Switch titles and not even run for half an hour. Hopefully, it will only feature games non-stop, though I do enjoy the occasional cut to developers talking about their titles. It’s nice to see the passion they have for making games.

Regardless, I am all for rampant speculation. The big one, and it comes up every time there is an Indie World Showcase, is of course Hollow Knight: Silksong. Last we heard, it was pushed out of an early 2023 release date. Will it make an appearance tomorrow or will we all be wearing our clown masks for the foreseeable future?

Other than Silksong, it would be nice to see Somerville or Stray on Switch. Somerville would go nicely with Cocoon since both games have ties to the Playdead studio. And Stray has you playing as a cat, which is reason enough on its own for a port.