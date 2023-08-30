Hyenas Reveals What Its Plunder Riot Gameplay Mode Looks Like

Publisher Sega and developer Creative Assembly have revealed a longer look at Hyenas gameplay that shows off its fast-paced Plunder Riot game mode. The three-minute video finally gives us an idea of how some matches in the extraction shooter will go. Plunder Riot starts with every team spawning in a random area of the map, with the goal being to find precious Merch, which has also been randomly placed in the area. Merch can be found in gold areas known as vaults, and once you reach these objectives, you and your team will break in using a modified Sega Genesis (yes, really).

Vaults can have the Merch you’re looking for, but they can also contain powerful weapons. You’ll need them to escape with your rewards, especially considering there’s a good chance you’ll run into other teams on your way out. It looks like Creative Assembly has crafted an experience that gets progressively more chaotic as matches continue. You can see some of that chaos unfold in the Hyenas gameplay below.

Sega and the Alien: Isolation developer showed a sneak preview of what Hyenas gameplay looks like earlier this month. That footage mostly contained spliced-together clips of different characters using their abilities to secure Merch. It also revealed that Sonic the Hedgehog might make a surprise appearance every now and then. Judging by that as well as today’s reference to the Sega Genesis, it looks like there will be more than a few references to points in Sega’s history if players look hard enough.

Hyenas will come to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S at an unspecified point in the future. A PC closed beta is also set to start tomorrow. If that’s something that you’re interested in, you can head over to its Steam page to request access.