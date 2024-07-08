I Parry Everything Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

I Parry Everything began as a Japanese light novel series written by Nabeshiki and illustrated by Kawaguchi. The novel series received a manga adaptation in 2020, and the first episode of the anime series premiered earlier this month. So, when does I Parry Everything Episode 2 come out?

When Does I Parry Everything Episode 2 Come Out?

I Parry Everything Episode 1 was titled “I Parry a Cow” and premiered exclusively on HIDIVE July 5. Four episodes are confirmed for Season 1, with the second episode scheduled for July 12. This gives you a few days to catch Episode 1 before the second one drops.

Season 1 will follow a weekly release schedule and will be available to watch on Fridays. This means that Episode 3 will come out on July 19 and Episode 4 will follow on July 26. As of now, there are no further episodes announced.

What Is I Parry Everything About?

The full title of Nabeshiki and Kawaguchi’s novel series is I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I’m the Strongest? I’m Not Even an Adventurer Yet!, and although the comedy adventure series begins simple enough, it eventually evolves into a much deeper and more complex story. This is exemplified in the description of the very first volume of the original novel series.

“The Kingdom of Clays faces a dire crisis: an assassination attempt has just been made on its own Princess Lynneburg, and its neighboring countries eye the aftermath like starving vultures, plotting the Kingdom’s downfall. The ensuing conflict will shape the face of the continent for centuries to come…but Noor doesn’t have a clue about any of that! Having freshly arrived at the royal capital after over a decade of rigorous, isolated training at his mountain home, he’s dead set on achieving his childhood dream of becoming an adventurer, even if the only skills he possesses are useless ones. Sure, he can [Parry] thousands of swords in the span of a single breath, but everybody knows you need more than that if you want to be an adventurer!

“Our hero’s road to making his dream come true will be long(?) and arduous(?)—but if there’s one thing Noor’s not afraid of, it’s some good ol’ fashioned hard work!”

I Parry Everything has been well reviewed by audiences, earning an average of 4.4 stars on Amazon and 4.1 on Goodreads. This means that you should definitely catch up on this gem of a series as it continues to make its way onto HIDIVE.

And that’s the confirmed release date of I Parry Everything Episode 2.

New episodes of I Parry Everything are available to stream on Fridays on HIDIVE.

