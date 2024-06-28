I Parry Everything! Release Date, Trailer, and More

I Parry Everything! is a new anime hitting in the Summer 2024 season that has a fair bit of hype around it. If you’re looking to find out what you need to know about it, then we’ve got good news because that’s literally what this article is about.

The first episode of the series will air on July 4, making it a Tuesday anime. We like Tuesday for a good anime; there’s just something nice about easing yourself into the middle of the week with some good action. From there, it’ll be released weekly until the end of the season, although it’s worth noting that it’s going to be streaming on Hidive, not Crunchyroll, just in case that matters to you.

I Parry Everything! Trailer

I Parry Everything! does indeed have a trailer, which shows off a lot of the story bits ahead of the show’s release. Rather than being focused on a kid, it shows the adult version, which is a nice change of pace given how many children end up committing war crimes in anime. It shows off a few of the supporting characters, and the general theme seems to be that the main hero is incredibly strong and also very heroic. Check it out below:

What Is I Parry Everything! About?

I Parry Everything! is the anime adaptation of – and take a deep breath before saying this one out loud – I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I’m the Strongest? I’m Not Even an Adventurer Yet! As an aside, these light novel titles are getting completely out of hand and are basically a full synopsis now. Just look it at – it has three separate pieces of punctuation in it. Who gave them the right?

Anyway, the series is set in the Kingdom of Clays, which is struggling in a time of general negativity because the princess has just managed to get through an assassination attempt. The hero, Noor, has been training his entire life in an isolated mountainous region and has dreams of becoming an adventurer. He basically ends up dragged into the whole thing, and then the story unfolds from there. It seems as though Noor is going to be a fairly strong protagonist, so we’re expecting him to realize how strong he is over time.

And that’s everything to know about the I Parry Everything! anime.

