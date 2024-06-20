Where to Read My First Love Is A Siren Manhwa, Confirmed

The manhwa My First Love Is A Siren is a man-meets-merman comedy of first love, magic, and pinning. However, the series isn’t easy to find so here’s everything to know about how to read this manhwa.

What Is My First Love Is A Siren

My First Love is a Siren, also known as The First Love of the Sushi Restaurant Owner is a Mermaid or The First Love of the Sushi Restaurant Owner is a Merman, is a short and complete manhwa that consists of 11 main chapters and 5 side story chapters.

It follows the love-at-first-sight story of Hae-beom, a heavily tattooed man often mistaken for a gangster, who owns a sushi restaurant. One day, Hae-beom is helped by a beautiful man when a couple of drunk customers cause a seen and falls in love right then and there. He soon discovers that this man, Sang-ha, is a merman and needs human saliva to keep his human legs.

Where Can I Read My First Love Is A Siren?

My First Love is a Siren can be read on both Lezhin and Bomtoon. No other legal site contains the series. However, there is a catch. The series has not been officially translated into English which means you won’t be able to find it on the English version of the Lezhin website and app. As of right now the series is translated into Japanese, Thai, Spanish, and T.Chinese. No news for an official English translation has been released.

There are other obstacles to reading My first Live is a Siren. The series is blocked behind both Lezhin and Bomtoon’s mature sections that require an account with proof showing you are old enough to view their mature content. If you know how to read and write in Korean then this won’t be a huge problem.

Both websites also require payment to view each episode except the first which is free. These websites require your to have an account to purchase the website currencies. While there are fan translations out there for the series, we highly suggest sticking to official websites. Often times fan-run websites will have dubious translations and can often have missing material. Plus, the authors and artists deserve the readers’ support.

