Netflix has given I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 3 a release date of May 30, 2023. The season will reportedly comprise another six episodes, and it’s up to you to decide if that’s enough content to satisfy your thirst for bizarre comedy.

The series is created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, and it first arrived on Netflix back in April 2019. However, one could argue its second season, which debuted in July 2021, really saw the show building up its audience. For instance, the gag show Coffin Flop proved popular enough to earn an entire article about the making of the sketch. (It was actually pretty complex to film for several reasons.)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 3 premieres May 30! pic.twitter.com/RCaIn2WdW9 — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2023

People love to complain about Netflix, but the reality is it’s still the most popular streaming service. It can’t stop canceling things and making weird or bad decisions, but diverse content like Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, Wednesday, and I Think You Should Leave keep people coming back. Some rad animated content is coming too, between Pluto and Pokémon Concierge.

In any case, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 3 has its release date, and you only have to wait a couple months longer. Personally, I haven’t seen much of the show. The Rehearsal and Nathan Fielder’s frightening mastery of meta humor are more my speed.