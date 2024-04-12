Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Codes (April 2024)

Assemble your party of champions and begin your journey in Neverwinter. Explore the large map set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons and manage your team to win every fight. Redeem Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms codes to unlock heroes like Karlach, Chests, and more!

All Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Codes List

Active Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Codes

BUCK-WIDE-GLID : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest LAS-TMIN-UTE! : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest 121P-UPPY-FILM : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest JUST-ICEA-RMAN : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest CHON-FORE-YAPP : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest SUCH-ELEG-ANCE : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest DEXY-AMIN-KNEW : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest ALTH-EYA!-2024 : Use for x1 Gale Chest and x1 Penelope Chest

: Use for x1 Gale Chest and x1 Penelope Chest STAR-FLEG-PLOP : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest ELEG-ANTS-KETC-HES! : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest MYST-REAM-AGAI-NHA! : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest MAGI-CALM-ANCY : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest VIAE-BLAH-WIEL : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest TROW-BORE-AGEN : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest MOR-ESAV-EPLS : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest MAGI-CFRI-ENDS : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest JUKU-THUG-HUES : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest OHSO-ELEG-ANT! : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest YAGI-RISK-GOWD : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest SORR-YFOR-THEW-AIT! : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest GAAR-AWAA-RSGU-IDE! : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest BUND-ELMS-ZOBO : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest TOTA-LECL-IPSE : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest ABS-OLUT-EFUN : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest ELEG-ANTG-AME! : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest EASY-FYKE-BOTE : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest FONS-REBS-ISBA : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest ABSO-LUTE-WEEK : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest NOUN-JARL-WHYS : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest FIEF-GORA-DOYS : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest GALE-ANDP-ENEL-OPE! : Use for x1 Gale Chest and x1 Penelope Chest

: Use for x1 Gale Chest and x1 Penelope Chest FEE-LING-GOOD : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest SOLI-CRED-GULF : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest GINN-YGET-GOLD : Use for Karlach and x3 Gold Karlach Chests

: Use for Karlach and x3 Gold Karlach Chests THEQ-UEST-CODE : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest PTDP-TNRN-MDPP : Use for x16 Gold Chests, Unlock Spurt, Unlock Krull, Unlock Black Viper, Unlock Hew Maan, Unlock Nova, and x2 Familiars (Must have played Lost Idols to redeem)

: Use for x16 Gold Chests, Unlock Spurt, Unlock Krull, Unlock Black Viper, Unlock Hew Maan, Unlock Nova, and x2 Familiars MRHQ-KRX9-WKGH : Use for Celeste Starter Pack

: Use for Celeste Starter Pack EYES-WIDE-OPEN : Use for Rewards (Must have Avren unlocked to redeem)

: Use for Rewards ELLY-WICK-CARD : Use for x5 Gold Chests

: Use for x5 Gold Chests STAG-GERM-EATY : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest EXAC-TSHA-GGY! : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest AGYG-AXCH-EST! : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest GREA-TEST-GAMY : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest GARY-CONT-TRPG : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest GARY-CONR-ULES : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest AGEM-IXMO-TOR! : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest ACOG-NACM-YRRH : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest CRAG-MONA-RCHY : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest GARY-CONJ-ASON : Use for x1 Electrum Chest

: Use for x1 Electrum Chest REST-INPI-ECES-PURT : Use for Gold Spurt Chest

: Use for Gold Spurt Chest WAKA-NDA4-EVER : Use for x1 Gold Chest

: Use for x1 Gold Chest MAXD-UNBA-RFTW : Use for x1 Gold Chest

: Use for x1 Gold Chest THEY-AWNI-NGPO-RTAL : Use for x1 Gold Chest

: Use for x1 Gold Chest AGOL-DCHE-ST4U : Use for x1 Gold Chest

: Use for x1 Gold Chest TAKE-THIS-LOOT-CODE : Use for Gold Strix Chest

: Use for Gold Strix Chest IDLE-CHAM-PION-SNOW: Use for x1 Gold Chest

Expired Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Codes

GUID-EQUE-STS!

WELC-OMEM-ARK!

SLUR-PORE-HOAR

HAEM-HADS-SULU

BANA-NACL-AWS!

JOOK-TUBE-WEAK

CASU-ALRO-SIE!

#PRE-STOW-EEK2

MICA-MARK-KHAT

WEDN-ESDA-YSAV-ES!!

COLL-ECTI-ONS!

PIGE-ONPA-LS!!

BLUE-SEAS-LUG!

GLIT-CHGL-ITCH

LARK-HOWF-XYST

NABK-TSKS-DIFS

THIG-TIKS-ANIL

SWEE-ANTA-VAST

DYNA-DYNA-HERE

EASY-KIFF-SEEL

AREG-ULAR-CODE

NGPP-REST-O!!!

#HAP-PYPI-EDAY

ONTH-EROA-DAGA-IN!!

PEEL-POND-FLUS

FAUX-ALMS-RIAS

PRES-TOMO-RROW

RIFS-SESH-BEAD

GOOL-LOWT-SENT

CURD-CORK-YAAR

DYNA-GIVE-AWAY

POOL-SOYA-HIOI

BIOG-GAMY-GULE

RALE-VIAE-FANS

YOUV-EBEE-NGNO-MED!

LAUD-GENA-HOMY

AGUE-NIBS-NAVE

OPUS-OPPO-KANT

NEFA-RIOU-SART

FAUN-AGMA-OONT

MAGI-CWOR-DPRE-STO!

DYNA-HERE-YAY!

ASKI-LLED-LYRE

SAFE-POZZ-KOFF

WHAT-CURB-MURR

PUSH-BETA-PURL

MUSK-TOAD-RATU

UMPY-SUBA-WATS

HAUF-PUMY-SPAZ

EVEN-TBLO-GTOD-AY!!

How to Redeem Codes in Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

If you want to redeem codes in Idle Champions properly, follow our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms on your device. Press the dollar sign at the top of the screen to open the shop. Go into the Unlock a Locked Chest tab. Input the code combination manually or copy/paste it. Tap Unlock and claim the free reward!

