Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Codes (April 2024)

Assemble your party of champions and begin your journey in Neverwinter. Explore the large map set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons and manage your team to win every fight. Redeem Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms codes to unlock heroes like Karlach, Chests, and more!
All Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Codes List
Active Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Codes
- BUCK-WIDE-GLID: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- LAS-TMIN-UTE!: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- 121P-UPPY-FILM: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- JUST-ICEA-RMAN: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- CHON-FORE-YAPP: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- SUCH-ELEG-ANCE: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- DEXY-AMIN-KNEW: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- ALTH-EYA!-2024: Use for x1 Gale Chest and x1 Penelope Chest
- STAR-FLEG-PLOP: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- ELEG-ANTS-KETC-HES!: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- MYST-REAM-AGAI-NHA!: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- MAGI-CALM-ANCY: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- VIAE-BLAH-WIEL: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- TROW-BORE-AGEN: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- MOR-ESAV-EPLS: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- MAGI-CFRI-ENDS: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- JUKU-THUG-HUES: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- OHSO-ELEG-ANT!: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- YAGI-RISK-GOWD: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- SORR-YFOR-THEW-AIT!: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- GAAR-AWAA-RSGU-IDE!: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- BUND-ELMS-ZOBO: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- TOTA-LECL-IPSE: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- ABS-OLUT-EFUN: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- ELEG-ANTG-AME!: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- EASY-FYKE-BOTE: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- FONS-REBS-ISBA: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- ABSO-LUTE-WEEK: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- NOUN-JARL-WHYS: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- FIEF-GORA-DOYS: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- GALE-ANDP-ENEL-OPE!: Use for x1 Gale Chest and x1 Penelope Chest
- FEE-LING-GOOD: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- SOLI-CRED-GULF: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- GINN-YGET-GOLD: Use for Karlach and x3 Gold Karlach Chests
- THEQ-UEST-CODE: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- PTDP-TNRN-MDPP: Use for x16 Gold Chests, Unlock Spurt, Unlock Krull, Unlock Black Viper, Unlock Hew Maan, Unlock Nova, and x2 Familiars (Must have played Lost Idols to redeem)
- MRHQ-KRX9-WKGH: Use for Celeste Starter Pack
- EYES-WIDE-OPEN: Use for Rewards (Must have Avren unlocked to redeem)
- ELLY-WICK-CARD: Use for x5 Gold Chests
- STAG-GERM-EATY: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- EXAC-TSHA-GGY!: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- AGYG-AXCH-EST!: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- GREA-TEST-GAMY: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- GARY-CONT-TRPG: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- GARY-CONR-ULES: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- AGEM-IXMO-TOR!: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- ACOG-NACM-YRRH: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- CRAG-MONA-RCHY: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- GARY-CONJ-ASON: Use for x1 Electrum Chest
- REST-INPI-ECES-PURT: Use for Gold Spurt Chest
- WAKA-NDA4-EVER: Use for x1 Gold Chest
- MAXD-UNBA-RFTW: Use for x1 Gold Chest
- THEY-AWNI-NGPO-RTAL: Use for x1 Gold Chest
- AGOL-DCHE-ST4U: Use for x1 Gold Chest
- TAKE-THIS-LOOT-CODE: Use for Gold Strix Chest
- IDLE-CHAM-PION-SNOW: Use for x1 Gold Chest
Expired Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Codes
- GUID-EQUE-STS!
- WELC-OMEM-ARK!
- SLUR-PORE-HOAR
- HAEM-HADS-SULU
- BANA-NACL-AWS!
- JOOK-TUBE-WEAK
- CASU-ALRO-SIE!
- #PRE-STOW-EEK2
- MICA-MARK-KHAT
- WEDN-ESDA-YSAV-ES!!
- COLL-ECTI-ONS!
- PIGE-ONPA-LS!!
- BLUE-SEAS-LUG!
- GLIT-CHGL-ITCH
- LARK-HOWF-XYST
- NABK-TSKS-DIFS
- THIG-TIKS-ANIL
- SWEE-ANTA-VAST
- DYNA-DYNA-HERE
- EASY-KIFF-SEEL
- AREG-ULAR-CODE
- NGPP-REST-O!!!
- #HAP-PYPI-EDAY
- ONTH-EROA-DAGA-IN!!
- PEEL-POND-FLUS
- FAUX-ALMS-RIAS
- PRES-TOMO-RROW
- RIFS-SESH-BEAD
- GOOL-LOWT-SENT
- CURD-CORK-YAAR
- DYNA-GIVE-AWAY
- POOL-SOYA-HIOI
- BIOG-GAMY-GULE
- RALE-VIAE-FANS
- YOUV-EBEE-NGNO-MED!
- LAUD-GENA-HOMY
- AGUE-NIBS-NAVE
- OPUS-OPPO-KANT
- NEFA-RIOU-SART
- FAUN-AGMA-OONT
- MAGI-CWOR-DPRE-STO!
- DYNA-HERE-YAY!
- ASKI-LLED-LYRE
- SAFE-POZZ-KOFF
- WHAT-CURB-MURR
- PUSH-BETA-PURL
- MUSK-TOAD-RATU
- UMPY-SUBA-WATS
- HAUF-PUMY-SPAZ
- EVEN-TBLO-GTOD-AY!!
How to Redeem Codes in Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
If you want to redeem codes in Idle Champions properly, follow our guide below:
- Open Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms on your device.
- Press the dollar sign at the top of the screen to open the shop.
- Go into the Unlock a Locked Chest tab.
- Input the code combination manually or copy/paste it.
- Tap Unlock and claim the free reward!
