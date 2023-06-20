Immortals of Aveum Delays Its Magic FPS Action to August

Publisher EA and developer Ascendant Studios have slightly delayed their ambitious magic FPS Immortals of Aveum to a release date of August 22, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. The previous plan was to launch on July 20. Ascendant published a statement regarding the change in schedule. Game director Bret Robbins and the team said they’re inspired by the reception to recent hands-on previews and trailer reactions. However, it’s because of this feedback that the team wants to take its time, polish the experience, and deliver on expectations.

You can read the full message from Robbins and the rest of the Immortals of Aveum team below:

Hey Battle mages, Your reactions to Immortals of Aveum™ over the past few weeks has been incredibly inspiring – from our trailer at the PlayStation Showcase, and the recent hands-on previews, to the latest gameplay reveal, and being named one of the most anticipated games from Summer Game Fest. It’s been amazing. As you know, this is our first game as a self-funded independent studio. We set out five years ago to ambitiously make an original Magic FPS in a new fantasy world. Along the way, we worked through a pandemic, built a new team, developed on Unreal Engine 5.1 and pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible. Now, the finish line is in sight. The recent feedback to the game proves to us what we already felt: that Immortals of Aveum is something special. In order to realize our full vision, we are going to take a few extra weeks, making our new launch date Tuesday, August 22nd. This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a strong launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you to get this right. Stay tuned for more info about the game in the coming weeks, and thank you for taking part in this journey with us! – Bret and the Ascendant Team

Immortals of Aveum is still on track to launch this year for PC and consoles with its new August release date. It was most recently seen at Summer Game Fest, where it continued garnering positive buzz for its mash-up of first-person action and magic. This game could be the closest we get to a new Hexen for a while, despite Phil Spencer wearing a Hexen T-shirt at the recent Xbox Games Showcase. Unlike Phil Spencer’s shelves, his T-shirts are not always a tease of what’s coming next from Xbox.