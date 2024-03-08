Insomniac May Have Accidentally Leaked Its Own Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 DLC

Fans of Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have been eagerly anticipating its New Game+ update. Now that it is out, however, a bug may have caused DLC plans for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to leak.

This unfortunate piece of news was reported via VGC. What the update did add, that it was supposed to, is the ability to go beyond the level cap, replay missions, and change the type of day, among other additions. Players who updated the title noticed things they weren’t meant to see, though, like debug menus. These allow gamers to skip large sections of the story and turn on various mods. Also, there may be a look behind the scenes at upcoming DLC, like a mention of the villain character, Beetle (credit to X user justin for the image):

Luckily, Insomniac Games has promised a quick fix. It also assured players that if they ignore the debug menus, there is no risk of corrupt saves and trophy progress.

It is cool to see Beetle mentioned, though I am sure this isn’t how Insomniac wanted the gaming masses to know about its potential expansion plans for the game. The female version of the character is the daughter of Tombstone, who features in both Spider-Man titles. She would fit into the game’s world quite easily if this DLC plan comes to fruition in the future.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 released in 2023 and sees both Peter Parker and Miles Morales taking on Kraven the Hunter, who begins hunting those with super-powers in New York City. Along the way, they’re forced to contend with the deadly Venom symbiote and what happens when Parker finds himself bonded with the deadly creature. The game received a ton of critical acclaim and is one of the best-selling games on the PlayStation 5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available now on PS5.