Gamers itching to replay Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have a reason to redownload the game. Spider-Man 2‘s New Game+ update finally has a release date.

Spider-Man 2 released to plenty of fanfare back in 2023, with gamers pumped to return to Insomniac’s world after two successful installments in 2018’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. However, those who flew through the game and earned Platinum were left disappointed because there wasn’t much else to do. That left them waiting for news on the New Game+ update, which finally has a release date.

Announced on Insomniac Games’ X page, the New Game+ update is coming to Spider-Man 2 on March 7, 2024. And that’s not all because it’s also bringing “new suits and more!” You can check out the official announcement below:

❗ OUR NEXT UPDATE IS COMING MARCH 7



Our title update for Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 arrives next month and adds highly requested features like New Game+, new suits, and more!



Watch our social media for a complete list of features closer to release. 🕸️🕷️ #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/qhncOPkUXY — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 7, 2024

The post mentions that the New Game+ update was “highly requested,” and based on the replies, that’s putting it lightly. Fans are posting memes and reaction images, letting them team at Insomniac know how excited they are to get to playthrough Spider-Man’s latest adventure again with all of the awesome gadgets and suits available.

Unfortunately, the post makes no mention of DLC being in the works. But given the events of Spider-Man 2, it’s clear that there are more missions to go on before Insomniac closes the door on everyone’s favorite Wall-Crawler.

This positive reaction will probably go a long way with Insomniac, which has been dealing with a cyberattack in recent days. After Spider-Man 2‘s release, details and unfinished gameplay from the currently in-development Wolverine game found their way onto the Internet. And that’s not even mentioning the fact that employee details were also leaked by the ransomware gang Rhysida.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available on PlayStation.