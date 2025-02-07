Invincible: What Happens to Mark and Atom Eve in the Comics?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Invincible Season 3, Episodes 1-3.

After two seasons’ worth of “will they, won’t they?” teasing, Mark Grayson and Samantha Eve Wilkins (AKA Atom Eve) finally start dating in Invincible Season 3’s three-episode premiere. But do Mark and Eve also get together in the Invincible comics, and if so, do they stay together?

Do Mark and Atom Eve Get Together in the Comics?

Yes, Mark Grayson/Invincible and Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve are a couple in the Invincible comics. Writer Robert Kirkman and artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley depict their courtship unfolding in more or less the same way, too.

As in the show, Eve’s comic book incarnation starts out dating another crime-fighter, Rex Splode, who ultimately cheats on her. Similarly, she and Mark develop a close connection as her relationship with Rex deteriorates. For his part, Mark dates a non-superhero, Amber, before hooking up with Eve in the comics, like in the Prime Video series. And that whole thing in Invincible Season 2, Part 2 with Mark meeting Eve’s future self, who confesses her love for him? That’s in the comics, too.

The major difference lies in the chronology of these events. While Invincible is an incredibly faithful adaptation of its source material, Kirkman and co-showrunner Simon Racioppa reshuffle the comics’ timeline a bit so that Mark and Eve’s burgeoning relationship works within the confines of the show’s episode runtimes and season lengths. That’s also presumably why Kirkman and Racioppa streamlined some details of the comics’ Mark/Eve build-up, such as Eve briefly dating Mark’s gay best buddy, William (who’s closeted in the comics).

Do Mark and Atom Even Stay Together in the Comics?

We’re going to cover some potentially major spoilers for Invincible‘s remaining seasons in this section, so anyone keen to go in fresh should back out now. Still here? Great. So, it’s a long story – Invincible is a 144-issue series, not counting spinoff comics – but the top-level version is Eve discovers she’s immortal, and she and Mark (who ages much slower than a human) live a long, happy life together once the Viltrum Empire is defeated.

But don’t think it’s all smooth sailing for the young lovers before this. They give up a baby, have another one, fight in a protracted war, and navigate a Mark-only canon reboot (because “comics”). How much of this will make it into the Invincible show remains unclear, however, it’s likely Kirkman and Racioppa will stay true to the broad strokes of it all.

Invincible Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

