There’s nothing better than loading up the Fortnite Item Shop to find a brand-new skin for one of your favorite characters. But Epic Games loves to give outfits to real-life figures as well, including prominent artists. So, is a Post Malone skin coming to Fortnite?

Is a Post Malone Skin Coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite has shown its love for musicians time and time again. It has held concerts in the game for artists like Marshmello and Ariana Grande. Eminem even joined the game for the Big Bang Event, which kicked off Chapter 5 and the addition of Fortnite Festival, taking the game’s appreciation for music to another level.

A Rock Band-inspired mode, Fortnite Festival brings music from various artists to the game for players to rock out to. Up-and-comers like Olivia Rodrigo have seen songs become part of Fortnite, while older artists, such as Pat Benatar, have allowed a younger generation to experience what their parents grew up listening to. However, despite having all of these songs to play and skins to wear, gamers are always looking for the next big thing.

So, when fans learned that Post Malone would be featured on a song called “Fortnight” in Taylor Swift’s new album, “Tortured Poets Department,” many started to wonder if he would be open to having a skin Fortnite or allowing some of his songs in Fortnite Festival. Post is a big gamer, after all, being a major part of the Magic: The Gathering community and collaborating with the popular battle royale game Apex Legends. Despite being a major advocate for gamers all over the world, though, there’s one thing likely keeping Post from joining Fortnite: he doesn’t like the game.

Post has been vocal about his disdain for Fortnite on social media, which means it’s unlikely he’ll get a skin or any of his songs will be converted into Jam Tracks. Of course, there’s always the chance he reconsiders, but featuring on a Taylor Swift song isn’t the smoking gun people have been looking for.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.