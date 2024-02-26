With a live-action adaptation on Netflix and fans revisiting the acclaimed original series, Avatar: The Last Airbender has never been so relevant. That’s why one of the world’s biggest games might be looking to work out a collaboration. So, is an Avatar: The Last Airbender skin coming to Fortnite?

Is an Avatar: The Last Airbender Skin Coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite releasing a timely event to coincide with the release of a show or movie is nothing new. The game held a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker event that featured a major plot point for the movie, for crying out loud. However, hearing whispers of an iconic series making its way to the game is enough to get even the Fortnite skeptics excited to jump out of the Battle Bus.

Recent rumors from credible leakers claim that an Avatar collaboration is on its way to Fortnite. Just like the recent Cowabunga event that brought the TMNT back to the game, this event will feature its own Battle Pass and give players challenges to unlock skins, pickaxes, gliders, and more. The skin is said to be of Aang, the protagonist of Avatar, but what will really have people talking is the Appa glider.

Fortnite has released plenty of fun gliders, from the Guardians’ Milano to Dragon Ball‘s Shenron. However, having the opportunity to fly around the Battle Royale map using a sky bison is hard to turn down. There may be a bit of a wait, though, as the event’s rumored release date isn’t until May, but the wait is sure to be worth it.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.