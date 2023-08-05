Is Armored Core VI Coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4?

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon steps out this August, letting you strap yourself into a big mech, albeit one that’s a bit more maneuverable than Battletech’s stompy machines. But with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S well and truly established, you might be wondering if Armored Core VI is coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4? Here’s the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About AC6 and Last-Gen Consoles

Armored Core: Verdict Day (essentially Armored Core 5 ½) released ten years ago, landing on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. And, given that the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 have been out for nearly three years now, it’d be understandable if developer FromSoftware chose to skip the previous generation entirely.

The good news for PS4 and Xbox One owners is that the team has chosen not to do this. So, Armored Core VI will be coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It’s also launching the same day that the current-gen versions do, so you won’t have to wait a month or three to play it. Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Hogwarts Legacy, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor all hit new-gen consoles first, with the older consoles getting them months later, but that’s not happening here.

You can expect the game to look prettier on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 and almost inevitably run more smoothly. But if you haven’t yet upgraded, you’ll no doubt be pleased to know that, yes, Armored Core VI is coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. You can find out if it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass here and check out our other coverage on the game for more information.