Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon straps you into the seat of a mech, pitting you against a range of similarly and sometimes better equipped foes. It’s also your best chance to experience the Armored Core series, since the previous games have been delisted. But if you’re planning on playing it Xbox you might be wondering, is Armored Core VI coming to Xbox Game Pass? Here’s the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon and Xbox Game Pass

Armored Core VI is, unfortunately, not coming to Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass at this time. Microsoft doesn’t own FromSoftware (yet) so the company can’t gently persuade them to put it on Game Pass either.

Sony actually does own a 14% stake in FromSoftware, though Armored Core VI also isn’t coming to PlayStation Plus, so Xbox owners needn’t feel left out. Even if you do have access to a place that rents out games, you can expect this mech game to be in demand, so don’t count on getting your hands on it that way.

Basically, the only guaranteed way to get your hands on Armored Core VI at or near release is to buy it, either physically or digitally.

If you’re feeling the need to guarantee yourself a copy, Armored Core VI is up for preorder.

So the answer to is Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon coming to Xbox Game Pass is no, it is not. And that’s what you need to know about that.