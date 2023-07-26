What Are Preorder Bonuses for Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon stomps out this August, promising more mech-on-mech action than you can shake a VHS copy of Robot Jox at. But if you’re thinking about picking up FromSoftware’s latest, you’ll want to know how to get the most for your money. So if you’re wondering what the preorder bonuses are for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, here’s the full answer for the launch, digital, collector’s, and premium edition.

All Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Preorder Bonuses – Launch, Collector’s, Premium Edition

If you preorder Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, you’ll get the following preorder bonuses, no matter which edition you purchase:

MELANDER C3 G13 Special Customization “TENDERFOOT”

MELANDER C3 parts set (*Early unlock)

Emblem (*Early unlock)

Exclusive AC Decal

These are all digital, in-game items. The ones marked with a * can be unlocked in-game, but if you preorder the game you get them unlocked early. It’s not the best preorder bonus in the world.

There are also multiple different editions on order, including four physical editions. These are as follows:

Premium Edition (physical) $449.99

Game

Exclusive Garage (32 cm)

Figurine of an Armored Core (19cm)

Digital Soundtrack

Exclusive SteelBook®

Hardcover Artbook

Pinbadges

Stickers

Art Cards

Poster

Collector’s Edition (physical) $229.99

Game

Figurine of an Armored Core (19cm)

Digital Soundtrack

Exclusive SteelBook®

Hardcover Artbook

Pinbadges

Stickers

Art Cards

Poster

Launch Edition (physical) $59.99

Game

Art Cards

Stickers

Poster

Deluxe Edition (digital only) $69.99

Game

Digital Artbook

Original Soundtrack (digital)

Standard Edition (physical and digital) $59.99

Game

The physical editions come with the console versions of the game on a disc, but the PC versions come with a Steam code.

The only difference between the Premium and Collector’s Editions of Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is that the Premium version comes with a garage to mount your Armored Core figurine in. And for that privilege, you’re paying $200 more. Hey, it’s your money.

A handful of retailers have the Collector’s Edition on their website, but your best bet is to directly order it from the Bandai Namco store. That’s also the only way to get your hands on the Premium Edition.

As for the Standard Edition, every retailer I’ve looked at is selling the Launch Edition and given that they’re the same price there’s no reason to plump for the Standard Edition. However, it’s worth checking, just to make sure, particularly if you’re buying off eBay.

Are There Retailer-Exclusive Preorder Bonuses?

Sometimes, retailers will offer preorder bonuses for purchasing a game from them, but in the case of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, that’s not the case. There are no retailer-exclusive preorder bonuses, physical or digital.

So if you were wondering what the preorder bonuses for Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon are, that’s everything you need to know.