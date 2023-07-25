Armored Core VI Gameplay has 13 Minutes of New Enemies & Environments

FromSoftware has unleashed around 13 minutes of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon gameplay, revealing footage that proves there is a lot about this game that we don’t know yet. The surprises start right out of the gate, as the player character lands in a more open area that sees them boosting through tree-covered hills and rampaged city streets. Combat still looks just as hard-hitting as it does in previous gameplay demonstrations, too, with one highlight of the action showing a fight against a bulky helicopter enemy. FromSoftware’s ability to create diverse settings gets even more attention later in the video, as players are shown sand and snow areas that are home to their own unique challenges. You can see the latest Armored Core VI gameplay below.

Most of today’s Armored Core VI gameplay bounces around various areas, giving players a taste of all the different sights, sounds, and weapons they’ll get to meet when launch arrives next month. Our last extended look at the next entry in the mech series wasn’t quite as generous, instead opting to spend more time on customization and boss fights within a single level. Both demonstrations had plenty to love, but neither was quite as cool as last week’s Armored Core VI story trailer. This entirely cinematic video introduced players to both its bleak narrative and some gripping action scenes.

Armored Core VI was revealed late last year as the first mainline game in FromSoftware’s mech series in a decade. Thankfully, it looks like everything fans love about the series is back and better than they remember, with the studio utilizing some of the knowledge it’s gained from making games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring. It’s promising, but we won’t know how it all works together until we actually get to play the game next month.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon brings epic mech action to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on August 25, 2023. Now that FromSoftware’s return to the Armored Core series is only a month away, stay tuned for any last-minute updates.