Is Batman: Caped Crusader Getting a Season 2?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1.

Recommended Videos

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 ends by teasing an epic showdown between the Dark Knight and one of his most iconic villains. Does this mean Batman: Caped Crusader is getting a Season 2?

Related: How to Watch Batman: Caped Crusader

Is Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Happening?

Yep – in fact, Prime Video green lighted Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 before Season 1 dropped! Per The Hollywood Reporter, when Amazon MGM Studios commissioned two 10-episode batches of Batman: Caped Crusader after it snapped up the rights to the animated series in early 2023. Caped Crusader was originally developed for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max platform, however, the production moved to Prime Video following CEO David Zaslav’s mid-2022 content purge.

Related: Is Batman: Caped Crusader Set in the DCAU?

Batman: Caped Crusader‘s guaranteed second season will come as welcome news to fans eager to see where the show’s story heads next. While Season 1 finale “Savage Night” wraps up Two-Face’s origin story, it also sets up the introduction of Batman’s arch-nemesis, the Joker. There’s no word yet on who will voice the Joker in Caped Crusader Season 2 – he’s voiced by an uncredited performer in Season 1 – but the Clown Prince of Crime’s full debut is hotly anticipated all the same!

When Will Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Premiere?

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 doesn’t have a release date yet. That said, co-developer and showrunner Bruce Timm recently updated The Wrap on the second season’s progress and it’s not exactly moving at Batmobile-level speeds. “We’re still working on the scripts and starting to record,” Timm said. “We’ve got a long way to go.”

Related: Is Joker Part of Harley Quinn’s Origin in Batman: Caped Crusader?

As such, the earliest Season 2 is likely to hit screens is mid-late 2025. That’s probably cutting it a bit fine (animation takes a long time), so a more conservative release window is early 2026. This is pure guesswork on our part, however, so take both hypothetical premiere dates with a grain of salt.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video. Season 2 does not yet have a release date.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy