A new DC animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, is about to drop – and Dark Knight fans won’t want to miss it. So, here’s how to watch Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 online!

How to Watch Batman: Caped Crusader Online

Batman: Caped Crusader will stream exclusively on Prime Video. That’ll come as a surprise to some fans, given most DC-related content airs on Max, which is owned by DC’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. Yet that’s not the case here, and Batman: Caped Crusader will launch worldwide on Amazon’s streaming platform, instead.

Not a Prime Video subscriber? We have good news: there’s a (legal) way for you to watch Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 without signing up. All 10 episodes of Season 1 will drop simultaneously on August 1, so if you’re eligible for a free Prime Video trial, you could activate that, binge all of Season 1, and cancel before the trial period ends. (Even Batman would approve.)

Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until Batman: Caped Crusader drops on other platforms, or gets a physical media release. But there’s no word yet when (or even if) either to these things will happen, so for now, the only way to watch the show is on Prime Video!

Why Isn’t Batman: Caped Crusader on Max?

If you’re a Max subscriber, right now you’re probably wondering “Why can’t I watch Batman: Caped Crusader on Max?” It’s simple: Max didn’t want it. Caped Crusader is a victim of Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav’s 2023 purge of in-development Max content.

This could’ve easily been the end for Batman: Caped Crusader. Fortunately, Amazon MGM Studios snapped up the project, shepherding it through to completion. And that’s how a show headlined by arguably DC’s most popular superhero ended up on Prime Video, not Max.

Batman: Caped Crusader debuts on Prime Video on August 1, 2024.

