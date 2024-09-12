Is Black Ops 6 Vault Edition Worth It?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 currently features two editions: the Standard Edition and the Vault Edition. With the Vault Edition priced at $30 more than the Standard Edition, it’s worth asking whether the extra cash is worth it. I’ll break down the two editions and give my opinion below.

All Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition Content

Before you can formulate an opinion on the Vault Edition, you need to know what the edition offers that makes it $30 more than the Standard Edition. Below, you can see everything available with the Vault Edition in BO6:

Base game of Black Ops 6

Cross-Generation compatibility

Woods Operator Pack

Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack

GobbleGum Pack for Zombies

Mastercraft Weapon Bundle

Free BlackCell Battle Pass for Season 1

The full Vault Edition in BO6. Image via Activision

If you played either weekend of the beta in BO6, you have likely already seen some of the Vault Edition content in action. The Mastercraft Weapon Bundle and Hunted vs Hunted Operator Pack were both on full display during the beta, as players who bought the Vault Edition got to make use of the content. The weapon bundle features unique blueprints for several guns, while the Operator Pack features skins for a few different characters.

As for what we haven’t seen yet, the GobbleGum Pack for Zombies is sure to be a boon for fans of the undead mode at launch on Oct. 25. GobbleGums work similarly to how they did in Black Ops 3, but starting out with some already unlocked will give you a massive advantage on others. Of course, you can earn GobbleGums simply by playing Zombies as well.

Finally, the free BlackCell Battle Pass for Season 1 of BO6 is a $30 value on its own. The BlackCell version of the pass gives you access to exclusive skins, tier skips, CoD Points, and more. Normally, it costs $20 more than the premium Battle Pass.

Is the Vault Edition Worth It in Black Ops 6?

Now that you know all of the content that comes with the Vault Edition, is it worth buying? In my opinion, it comes down to how dedicated you are to the Call of Duty franchise. If you’re someone who played the BO6 beta and didn’t come away with a great review, I would personally hold off on buying the Vault Edition. The Vault Edition maintains its value to players that are planning to play for months and if you could be done playing by November, it’s not worth it to you.

However, if you’re someone who is extremely excited for BO6, then the Vault Edition is something you should consider purchasing. The included BlackCell version of the Season 1 Battle Pass makes the Vault Edition worth it by itself, especially if you already buy BlackCell every season. The added GobbleGums, Operator Packs, and weapon bundle are all cherries on top that immediately give you an upper hand when BO6 launches.

So, when you go to decide what edition of BO6 to buy, ask yourself if you’re really going to play this game in the long run. It’s worth noting that you can buy the Standard Edition at launch and then upgrade to the Vault Edition down the line if you’re enjoying BO6. If you’re iffy about the game, purchase the Standard Edition and then see if the Vault Edition is something worth it to you after a few weeks of playtime.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on October 25.

