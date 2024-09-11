Best Tanto .22 Loadout in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

The Tanto .22 joins the C9 and Jackal PDW submachine guns as some of the strongest weapons in the entirety of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer. If you want to make the Tanto .22 the best SMG, though, you need the right loadout for it in BO6.

Best Tanto .22 Loadout in BO6

Unlike the other SMGs in BO6, the Tanto .22 has an incredibly unique fire rate and damage profile. The Tanto .22 shoots extremely slow but makes up for it with terrific accuracy and damage range. This means if you can hit your shots with the Tanto, you’ll kill enemies faster than they can react. Fortunately, there are ways to speed up the Tanto .22’s fire rate along with boosting its other key stats.

You can see the best loadout for the Tanto .22 in BO6 below:

Muzzle : Ported Compensator

: Ported Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Ranger Foregrip

: Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip : Ergonomic Grip

: Ergonomic Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

The Tanto .22 in BO6 multiplayer. Screenshot by The Escapist

The most important attachment on this loadout is the Rapid Fire Fire Mod. This speeds up your fire rate which in turn gives the Tanto .22 a higher time-to-kill. However, Rapid Fire comes with a fairly steep recoil increase, so we need to equip the Ported Compensator and Ranger Foregrip to tone that down a bit. The Reinforced Barrel boosts your damage range for an even higher time-to-kill while the Ergonomic improves all of your key mobility stats.

Best Class For the Tanto .22 in BO6

With your attachments all set for the Tanto .22’s loadout, it’s time to build out the rest of your class. This includes equipping the recommended perks, Field Upgrade, equipment, and secondary weapon for an SMG in BO6.

Perks

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Dexterity

Perk 3: Double Time

Perk 4: Bankroll

Perk Combat Specialty: Enforcer

Field Upgrade

Trophy System

Equipment

Stim Shot

Semtex

Secondary Weapon

9mm PM

Wildcard

Perk Greed

And that does it for the best all-around Tanto .22 loadout in BO6. This SMG can absolutely obliterate enemies, but it does take some time to get used to, so stay patient with it.

