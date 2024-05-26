Is Bleach On Crunchyroll? Answered

Among the world’s most popular anime properties is Bleach, based on the manga by Tite Kubo. Bleach became a staple on Adult Swim after it made its American premiere in 2006. Here is if Bleach is available to stream on Crunchyroll and where the entire series can be viewed.

Is Bleach on Crunchyroll?

Image via Studio Pierrot

Though Bleach was initially among the anime programs available to stream on Crunchyroll, it was removed from the streaming service in September 2022. This was due to a change in the show’s licensing agreement for its North American distribution as part of a larger deal by its license holder, VIZ Media, for the sequel series Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. This licensing agreement included not only a different streaming platform to simulcast Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War outside of Japan but also the streaming rights for the original Bleach anime series.

VIZ Media announced in October 2022 that Hulu would become the exclusive streaming for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War in the United States, with other international territories having the series available on Disney+. As part of this distribution agreement, viewers in the United States similarly have access to the original Bleach on Hulu instead of its former streaming home on Crunchyroll. As Thousand-Year Blood War continues to air, having released the first two out of four groups of episodes, or “cours,” this streaming deal remains intact with no announcement if Bleach will eventually return to Crunchyroll after Thousand-Year Blood War concludes.

While Hulu is the place to stream all the Bleach episodes, either subtitled or dubbed in English, the franchise also has four anime movies that can be purchased digitally from Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Google Play, and iTunes. These online storefronts also have Bleach and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War available for purchase, with the former divided into 26 seasons of television, for those looking to have the complete franchise in one place.

Bleach is streaming now on Hulu for U.S. audiences and Disney+ for everyone else.

