Is Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture a Sequel?

Code Geass is finally back, and this time it’s a completely new story called Rozé of the Recapture. While any new Code Geass content is sure to please fans, some might be wondering whether this new addition is a sequel. Here’s what you need to know about the connection.

Is Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Connected To Code Geass?

Image via Bandai Entertainment

Yes, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is an official sequel to the original anime series and takes place several years after the conclusion of the movie, Code Geass: Zero of the Ressurection.

While it is a sequel, so far it seems that this story isn’t directly connected to characters from the original entries to the franchise. Instead, this story takes place with a completely new cast much later in the timeline after the conclusion of the Zero Requiem. But you can relax. This show is very much canon as it was created by Studio Sunrise just like the original show was. This being the case, we’d suggest you take the time to watch the original anime first.

Even if it isn’t compulsory viewing, having previous experience with Code Geass is going to catch you up to speed with Rozé of the Recapture much faster. It will also give you more enjoyment to watch as you can compare and recognize elements from the original anime.

At the end of the day if you don’t watch Code Geass before Rozé of the Recapture you can still have plenty of enjoyment, but given the original series is one of the greatest anime ever, there’s no reason you shouldn’t binge through it before seeing what comes next.

Both seasons of Code Geass can be streamed in their entirety on Crunchyroll now. The next chapter, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture will premiere on Disney Plus this July 21.

