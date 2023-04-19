Dead Island 2, announced nearly ten years ago, is finally here. It’s out on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox — current and last-gen consoles alike. But if you’ve been trying to buy the PC version, you might have come up against a roadblock and found yourself wondering, is Dead Island 2 on Steam?

Will Dead Island 2 Be Available To Buy on Steam at Launch?

There’s a good reason you can’t find Dead Island 2 on Steam: it’s exclusive to the Epic Games Store. That means that the only way you’re going to be able to purchase it is to go to that store, create an account if you’ve not got one, and hand over your hard-earned digital cash.

Why is it an exclusive to the Epic Games Store? We weren’t privy to the negotiations between Epic and publisher Deep Silver, but exclusivity isn’t new. Epic may not be chasing exclusivity as readily as it used to, but there’s still a good chance money changed hands. It’s a similar situation to when any third-party publisher commits to making a game an Xbox or PlayStation exclusive, like Square Enix with the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI.

So, Will Dead Island 2 Ever Come to Steam?

We don’t know for sure whether Dead Island 2 will ever be available on other PC launchers but, based on previous Epic exclusives, it very likely will eventually. We’d expect it to arrive after a period of between six months and a year. Borderlands 3, for example, hit the Epic Games Store in September 2019 before arriving on Steam in March 2020.

For right now, though, it’s an Epic Games Store exclusive. So, if you’re looking to pick up Dead Island 2 on PC, there’s only one way to get it, and that’s the Epic Games Store.