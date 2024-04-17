Eiyuden Chronicle Game Pass
Is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Available on Game Pass? Answered

With a successful Kickstarter campaign and a huge following that only grows, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will arrive on various platforms shortly, but will the Xbox Game Pass also receive the game to make it even more accessible for players?

Is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes in Game Pass?

Yes, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will be available in the Xbox Game Pass from Day 1 to all players with an active subscription. Just like the previous entry in the series (Rising), the game joins the Game Pass library as soon as it’s out, and can already be preloaded from the Xbox app if you wish to do so.

You can do so in any Xbox console or through PC, but the game will be hitting all other modern platforms. You’re free to pick your favorite, but if you already own a Game Pass subscription, giving it a chance through it might be the best call before locking in for a purchase. And if you’re going from Pc Game Pass to a console, your progress is carried over, so no need to worry about starting all over.

Eiyuden Chronicle Game Pass Gameplay
Image via Rabbit & Bear Studios

Related: All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

On an even further note, if Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes ever leaves the Game Pass, you can still access your save file if you ever buy it on the platform in the future. It obviously wouldn’t carry over to a Playstation version, though.

Differently from the Rising prequel, which was a smaller entry by design, expect to dump dozens of hours with Hundred Heroes with over 100 heroes to choose from. Make any type of party you want with them while fulfilling an everyday quest of saving the world from the perils of war. It is also another game to ride on the 2.5D visuals trend, which I’m all up for.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

