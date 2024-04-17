Is Ghost of Tsushima Crossplay Between PC and PlayStation? – Answered

When the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut was announced, players were eager to know more about what it could bring to the table, especially when it comes to crossplay between PlayStation and PC. And Sucker Punch Productions has now given us a concrete answer to this question.

Is Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Crossplay?

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut does feature crossplay on PC, bringing a quite different feature for this release. The game will include all content from the Director’s Cut version and bring an all-new PlayStation overlay to PCs. This is the first title to include this overlay, which brings all functionalities from Playstation to PC.

Think of it as the Xbox PC overlay, as it does a similar job of importing your trophies, friends and settings from consoles. This not only allows PC users to join PlayStation 4 and 5 players in the multiplayer Legends mode but also makes for easier voice chat communication between them. However, all players need to log in to their PlayStation Network accounts to access it.

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

It indirectly means that not only is crossplay included, but cross-progression as well. As long as you use the same PlayStation account on both console and PC, at least. And you can avoid the overlay feature, as it isn’t needed for the base game and its stellar narrative. But if you’re looking to join some Legends matches, it becomes mandatory.

This will most likely be the case for any other PlayStation-to-PC title that gets a port from now on, so it might be a good call to start adhering to the overlay. It’s not a big deal, and it enables smoother crossplay settings, so there’s little to no reason not to.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut arrives on PC on May 16, 2024. The game is available for PlayStation 4 and 5 now.

