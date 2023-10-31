The Ghost of Tsushima Movie’s Script Is Finally Complete

The Ghost of Tsushima film is close to spinning into full production, according to its director Chad Stahelski, who recently revealed that the script has been completed and the creative team is waiting for other pieces to fall into place.

The update comes via an interview between Stahelski and ScreenRant, during which he said, “We have a script, we’re very close to getting our s–t together on that, as well. Development is always tricky, it’s studios, it’s strikes, and availabilities, and scouting. You have to will things into existence. I think the two things that I am closest and most interested in are Highlander and Ghost of Tsushima. Both amazing, amazing properties, the story of Ghost is, also, one of my favorite properties of all time.”

Of course, the Ghost of Tsushima movie will have suffered the same setbacks as the rest of the film industry as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that have no doubt delayed production on the script and the casting process. That may be further complicated by Stahelski’s stated desire to shoot the film in Japanese to convey a stronger sense of authenticity.

The new update comes two and a half years after Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions first announced the movie back in March 2021. It’s also been more than a year since Only writer Takashi Doscher was brought on to pen the screenplay. The film will be an adaptation of Sucker Punch’s 2020 game of the same name, which saw a samurai named Jin Sakai fighting back against the Mongol invasion of Tsushima Island in the 13th century.

Stahelski is best known as the director of the John Wick series. In addition to the Ghost of Tsushima movie, he also has a reboot of classic 1980s sword-and-sorcery franchise Highlander, with Henry Cavill set to star.