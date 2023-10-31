Movies & TVNews

The Ghost of Tsushima Movie’s Script Is Finally Complete

By
0
The script for the Ghost of Tsushima movie is complete. The image shows a samurai playing a flute while silhouetted by the setting sun.
Image via PlayStation.

The Ghost of Tsushima film is close to spinning into full production, according to its director Chad Stahelski, who recently revealed that the script has been completed and the creative team is waiting for other pieces to fall into place.

The update comes via an interview between Stahelski and ScreenRant, during which he said, “We have a script, we’re very close to getting our s–t together on that, as well. Development is always tricky, it’s studios, it’s strikes, and availabilities, and scouting. You have to will things into existence. I think the two things that I am closest and most interested in are Highlander and Ghost of Tsushima. Both amazing, amazing properties, the story of Ghost is, also, one of my favorite properties of all time.”

Of course, the Ghost of Tsushima movie will have suffered the same setbacks as the rest of the film industry as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that have no doubt delayed production on the script and the casting process. That may be further complicated by Stahelski’s stated desire to shoot the film in Japanese to convey a stronger sense of authenticity.

The new update comes two and a half years after Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions first announced the movie back in March 2021. It’s also been more than a year since Only writer Takashi Doscher was brought on to pen the screenplay. The film will be an adaptation of Sucker Punch’s 2020 game of the same name, which saw a samurai named Jin Sakai fighting back against the Mongol invasion of Tsushima Island in the 13th century.

Stahelski is best known as the director of the John Wick series. In addition to the Ghost of Tsushima movie, he also has a reboot of classic 1980s sword-and-sorcery franchise Highlander, with Henry Cavill set to star.

About the author

Damien Lawardorn
Editor and Contributor of The Escapist: Damien Lawardorn has been writing about video games since 2010, including a 1.5 year period as Editor-in-Chief of Only Single Player. He’s also an emerging fiction writer, with a Bachelor of Arts with Media & Writing and English majors. His coverage ranges from news to feature interviews to analysis of video games, literature, and sometimes wider industry trends and other media. His particular interest lies in narrative, so it should come as little surprise that his favorite genres include adventures and RPGs, though he’ll readily dabble in anything that sounds interesting.
More Stories by Damien Lawardorn