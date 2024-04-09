Is Gigantic: Rampage Edition Crossplay? – Answered

Gigantic: Rampage Edition is the big comeback for the original 5v5 hero shooter MOBA game from 2017. With returning heroes from the original version and newcomers making their debut, are there any other new features, such as crossplay, available?

Does Gigantic: Rampage Edition Have Crossplay?

Worry not about matchmaking, as Gigantic: Rampage Edition features crossplay as one of its main attractions. The re-release brings everything you loved from its first iteration and making it more Gigantastic than before. Players from all platforms can come together to enjoy playing their favorite heroes in the many game modes available.

So, don’t worry about getting the game on the exact same platforms as your friends. You can all play together in any of them as long as you have an internet connection. But despite matchmaking capability on the various platforms Gigantic is available, there is no mention of cross-progression or cross-save between them.

In other words, if you first start playing on PC and then go to your PS5, you’ll need to start over from scratch. No progress will carry over to other platforms, so not only do you need to pay for the game again, but your unlockables will also be lost. And with customization features being a huge thing here, it might not be worth the hassle.

It should go without mentioning, but progress from the original Gigantic (which didn’t feature crossplay at all) is also gone. The original version has long shut down and cannot be accessed anymore. This is unfortunate, but it happens to the best of games. Let’s just hope that this new edition can have a happier fate.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam and Epic Games Store. All Gigantic versions share crossplay features, so matchmaking can include players from all platforms.

