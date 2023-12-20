Movies & TV

Is Gyeongseong Creature Getting a Second Season?

Though not unheard of, it’s relatively unusual for K-dramas to come back for more than a single season. Netflix, though, likes to hedge its bets, ordering renewals for Kingdom, Squid Game, Sweet Home, and more. Is the streamer following suit with a second season of Gyeongseong Creature?

Netflix is making the rather unusual move of splitting the very first season of Gyeongseong Creature into two parts. The first seven episodes arrive on December 22, and the remaining three will land two weeks later on January 5. Based on that fact alone, it’s safe to say that Netflix appears bullish on the prospects of the show. Historically, such a move has mostly been reserved for new seasons of shows that are established hits, like the fifth season of Stranger Things, the third season of Lupin, or the third season of The Witcher

However, the streamer’s confidence in the series goes much further than just splitting the first season, with a second season already confirmed and filming underway. The confirmation came more than a year ago, in November 2022, though no additional details were made available.

Filming was then planned to take place in early 2023, though the cameras were still rolling as late as September 2023, when star Han So-Hee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

At the time of writing, there’s no official word on when we might expect to see the second season of Gyeongseong Creature. However, a conservative guess would put it no earlier than the beginning of 2025, considering filming wrapped on the first season in October 2022, with post-production stretching over more than a year.

