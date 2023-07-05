Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the latest outing for Harrison Ford’s globetrotting adventurer. Yes, even though Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull seemed like a farewell, he’s back. That might well leave you wondering — is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny the last movie? I’ve got the answer.

The Future of Indiana Jones Movies & Whether Dial of Destiny Is the Last One

Without getting into spoiler territory, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s ending does tie things up neatly (without requiring post-credits scenes). It leaves Indy in a good place, and while the same could be said of The Crystal Skull, it’s not a bad place to finish.

So is this the last movie in the series? It’s definitely the last Indiana Jones movie to star Harrison Ford. He told Total Film, “This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.”

Ultimately, it’s not his call as to whether it’s the last movie, but he won’t be making any more. There have been rumblings of an Indiana Jones TV series, as a prequel or a spinoff. My gut instinct is that you just can’t replace Harrison Ford. But when I think back to Solo: A Star Wars Story, the movie’s biggest problem wasn’t that it recast Han Solo. Then again, in May 2022, Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy told Vanity Fair, “We would never make Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford.”

So the answer to whether Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the last Indiana Jones movie is — yes, probably, and it’s certainly Harrison Ford’s last movie in the role.