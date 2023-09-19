Is Kronika in Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1)?

Mortal Kombat 11 ended with the demise of Kronika, who despite being new to the series, was the architect of NetherRealm Studios’ fighting universe. Considering her major role in that game, you may be wondering if Kronika is back in Mortal Kombat 1? Here’s the answer, but be warned, we’ll be getting into spoilers for the game.

What Role Does Kronika Play in Mortal Kombat 1?

There is a character in Mortal Kombat 1 who looks like Kronika, right down to her glowing blue eyes. Lacking Kronika’s finery, though, this character covers herself with a hood. When the trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 released, people were and, when the trailer came out, people were quick to label her Kronika. However, she definitely isn’t. Instead, this character calls themselves Damashi and while they will be a problem for the “new” Kombatants, Kronika is gone.

So why does she look like Kronika? Because another individual decided to use her appearance as a disguise. You’ll find out who that character is when you’re about 3/4 of the way through the game. It’s never quite explained why they chose to become Kronika rather than anyone else. Possibly it’s because the inhabitants of the new timeline, Liu Kang and Geras excepted, wouldn’t recognise her. But if you see someone go past with glowing blue eyes, you’re not going to dismiss them as just another stranger. She also sounds the same as Kronika, because both characters are voice by Jennifer Hale. It seems as if it’s NetherRealm’s effort to hide the Mortal Kombat 1’s big ending twist.

So, a character borrows Kronika’s appearance, but the character herself is not in Mortal Kombat 1.

