Parasyte: The Grey ended with something of a twist, but does that mean there’s more to come? If you’re wondering whether Parasyte: The Grey is getting a Season 2, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Is Parasyte: The Grey Getting a Season 2?

Parasyte: The Grey has not been confirmed for a Season 2, though given the series’ title, I can absolutely see a second season going in a different direction.

The first season of Parasyte mostly wraps things up for protagonist Su-in. Her parasite, Heidi, is dormant, and she’s gone back to working in retail, though whether that’s a happy ending or not is up to you. So, while she could be back for a second season, there’s nothing in the way of a cliffhanger, not as far as she’s concerned.

Team Grey, on the other hand, has plenty of work to do. The parasites remain a looming threat, and now that Kang-woo has joined the Grey, we have a new character on the inside. So, I can absolutely see a second season living up to the show’s title and following the parasite-busting team.

Related: All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Parasyte: The Grey

There’s also the possibility that a Season 2 of Parasyte could introduce a new, parasite-infected character, one who will, just like Su-in, come to blows with Team Grey. Or… maybe they already have one.

The final scene introduces us to Shinichi, who tells Team Grey he has knowledge of the parasites. If you haven’t read the original Parasyte manga or seen the anime, that might not mean a lot to you. But Shinichi is actually the protagonist of the book/show and went through an experience similar to Su-in’s. His parasite is dormant, but if Season 2 needs a powered-up protagonist, he’s right there.

So, the answer to whether Parasyte: The Grey is getting a Season 2 is that a second season hasn’t been confirmed, but there are certainly story threads to pick up on.

Parasyte: The Grey is streaming now on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more