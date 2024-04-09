Category:
Is Parasyte: The Grey Getting a Season 2?

Chris McMullen
Apr 9, 2024
Parasyte: The Grey ended with something of a twist, but does that mean there’s more to come? If you’re wondering whether Parasyte: The Grey is getting a Season 2, here’s what you need to know.

Is Parasyte: The Grey Getting a Season 2?

Parasyte: The Grey has not been confirmed for a Season 2, though given the series’ title, I can absolutely see a second season going in a different direction.

The first season of Parasyte mostly wraps things up for protagonist Su-in. Her parasite, Heidi, is dormant, and she’s gone back to working in retail, though whether that’s a happy ending or not is up to you. So, while she could be back for a second season, there’s nothing in the way of a cliffhanger, not as far as she’s concerned.

Team Grey, on the other hand, has plenty of work to do. The parasites remain a looming threat, and now that Kang-woo has joined the Grey, we have a new character on the inside. So, I can absolutely see a second season living up to the show’s title and following the parasite-busting team.

There’s also the possibility that a Season 2 of Parasyte could introduce a new, parasite-infected character, one who will, just like Su-in, come to blows with Team Grey. Or… maybe they already have one.

The final scene introduces us to Shinichi, who tells Team Grey he has knowledge of the parasites. If you haven’t read the original Parasyte manga or seen the anime, that might not mean a lot to you. But Shinichi is actually the protagonist of the book/show and went through an experience similar to Su-in’s. His parasite is dormant, but if Season 2 needs a powered-up protagonist, he’s right there.

So, the answer to whether Parasyte: The Grey is getting a Season 2 is that a second season hasn’t been confirmed, but there are certainly story threads to pick up on.

Parasyte: The Grey is streaming now on Netflix.

Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.