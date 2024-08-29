Why Isn’t Bronwyn in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 3, “The Eagle and the Sceptre.”

Recommended Videos

Southlands healer Bronwyn is a key supporting player in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1—so, why doesn’t she return in Season 2?

Related: Is Sauron an Elf in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2?

Why Bronwyn Isn’t in The Rings of Power Season 2?

As noted above, Bronwyn features prominently in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1. For one thing, she’s the mother of Theo, a kid unwittingly caught up in Adar’s designs for Middle-earth. Bronwyn’s also an important character in her own right, playing a crucial role in the Southlanders’ fight against Adar and his forces—even copping an arrow to the shoulder for her troubles! Indeed, by the time Season wraps up, Bronwyn has become a leader among her people. She departs with them for the ancient Númenórean port of Pelargir, yet when we arrive in Pelargir in Season 2, Bronwyn’s nowhere to be seen! So, what gives?

The real-world answer is that Bronwyn actor Nazanin Boniadi opted not to reprise the role in Season 2 (more on that below). But the in-universe answer is much simpler: Bronwyn isn’t around in The Rings of Power‘s second season because she’s dead! We don’t actually see her die on-screen; however, we’re shown her funeral in Episode 3, “The Eagle and the Sceptre.” Bronwyn’s Elf boyfriend, Arondir, fills in the blanks regarding her demise later in the episode. It turns out Bronwyn’s Season 1 wound proved more fatal than it initially appeared. “I thought she was getting better,” Arondir explains. “But there is a foulness in Orc arrows not easily forgotten by human flesh.”

Why Did Nazanin Boniadi Turn Down The Rings of Power Season 2?

That’s the canonical reason why Bronwyn’s not in The Rings of Power Season 2—what about the real-world explanation? We’ve already covered Nazanin Boniadi’s decision not to return for the second season, but the “why” of it all is a bit more complicated. Initial reports indicated that Boniadi left The Rings of Power to focus more on her human rights activism. However, the British star later indicated that other, unspecified factors prompted her exit.

Related: How Does The Rings of Power’s Celebrimbor Die in The Lord of the Rings Canon?

“I made the choice not to return for [Season 2 of Rings of Power],” she wrote on Instagram. “This was unrelated to my subsequent decision to prioritize my advocacy. Throughout my career, the values I have held most dear are honesty, empathy and integrity. My character Bronwyn was committed to these same ideals in striving for a fairer world, which is why I connected so deeply with her. I look forward to sharing my latest projects with you soon.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursday.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy