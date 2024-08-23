How Does The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 Set Up Season 2?

It’s been two years since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s first season dropped – more than enough time to forget where things left off! So, below, we’ve rounded up all of The Rings of Power Season 1’s major plot developments and how they set up Season 2.

Recommended Videos

Celebrimbor Forges the First Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 culminates in Celebrimbor using techniques learned from Halbrand – secretly Sauron in disguise, remember – to forge the three Elven rings. They’re Middle-earth’s first magical fingerwear; they won’t be its last. Season 2 will see Sauron adopt a new cover identity, Annatar, and hoodwink Celebrimbor into crafting even more rings. It’s all part of the dark lord’s bigger plan to enslave Men, Elves, and Dwarves through the rings’ binding spells. Don’t blame poor Celebrimbor, though: he thinks he’s saving his people.

Galadriel Unmasks “Halbrand” As Sauron

As noted above, Sauron spends most of Season 1 masquerading as “Halbrand”: the long-lost king of the Southlands. Eventually, Galadriel cottons on to Halbrand’s true identity and confronts him. He in turn invites Galadriel to save (read: conquer) Middle-earth at his side. Unsurprisingly, Galadriel turns down Sauron’s offer. The final shot of The Rings of Power Season 1 shows Sauron tromping into the newly minted Mordor, which is currently ruled by his former right-hand man, Adar. A warm welcome probably isn’t on the cards, and likely explains Sauron resorting to his “Annatar” schtick in Season 2.

Related: How Does The Rings of Power’s Celebrimbor Die in The Lord of the Rings Canon?

The Stranger and Nori Head to Rhûn

The Rings of Power Season 1 finale, “Alloyed,” finally clears up the mystery surrounding the Stranger. He’s not Sauron, he’s an as-yet-unnamed Wizard (probably Gandalf). Aside from his handle, our guy has a lot of other questions about his identity, powers, and purpose – and the answers apparently lie in the East. The upshot of this is that the Stranger will venture to Rhûn in Season 2: a part of Middle-earth no live-action adaptation has ever visited before. He’ll have his Harfoot buddy Nori along for the ride, and hang out with Tom Bombadil at least some of the time, as well.

Durin IV Gets Demoted By His Dad

Dwarven Prince Durin IV proves himself a stand-up guy in The Rings of Power Season 1, crossing the race divide to help out his Elven pal Elrond. Elrond needs mithril, and Durin’s city, Khazad-dûm, sits atop a pile of the stuff. Unfortunately, Durin’s dad, Durin III, expressly forbade Durin for undertaking any risky mithril mining activities (especially for an Elf!). So, when Durin III gets wind of what his son’s been up to, he starts dishing out punishment. Durin IV loses his royal title and privileges, while Elrond is shown the door – permanently. The knock-on effect of this is that Durin III won’t have anyone to keep him on the straight and narrow when a Ring of Power lands in his lap in Season 2!

Related: When Does The Rings of Power Take Place on the Lord of the Rings Timeline?

Trouble Is Brewing Across the Sea in Númenor

When the Númenoreans rock up in Middle-earth midway through The Rings of Power Season 1, they turn the tide against Adar’s forces. Victory is short-lived, though. Mount Doom promptly erupts, wreaking havoc on the battlefield. When the Númenoreans finally head home, Queen-regent Míriel is blind, Elendil (erroneously) believes his son Isildur is dead, and morale is generally at an all-time low. What does this mean for Season 2? For starters, Míriel is vulnerable – in more ways than one. Expect shady Chancellor Pharazôn to exploit this to further his designs on the throne. Plus, Elendil will still be a bit bummed out when we see him next (understandably so!).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video. Season 2 debuts on Aug. 29, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy