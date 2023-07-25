Is Pikmin 4 Open World?

Pikmin 4 tasks you with rescuing not only Captain Olimar but also the rescue crew who were sent in to rescue him. It’s Hot Shots: Part Deux all over again. But when you step onto the planet, do you have the freedom to roam? If you’re wondering if Pikmin 4 is open-world, I’ve got the answer.

Explaining Pikmin 4 Levels and Whether the Game Is Open-World

Pikmin 4 is not an open-world game in the way that Grand Theft Auto V or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is. But you do have more freedom than in some games. Here’s how it works.

You operate from a central hub where the crashed rescue ship is based. From there you can initially access one area, Sun-Speckled Terrace. These above-ground areas are reasonably large, but at first, your lack of special abilities will stop you from exploring the whole region.

As you gain more powers — for example, as your dog learns to swim — you can reach other areas. There’s a definite Metroidvania element here. You’ll also discover areas hidden underground that you can access.

Your mission is initially to rescue lost crew members and collect enough treasures to recharge the ship. Once you’ve got enough Sparkelite, from gathering treasure, you’ll be granted access to another area, Blooming Arcadia. This area contains more treasure and more underground areas.

Once you end the day, you’ll be returned to your ship, and you can then choose which area to travel to. You can go back to previous areas; it’s entirely up to you. So, Pikmin 4 isn’t open-world in the sense that you can seamlessly move around the whole world. And new areas are initially locked off, until you’ve gathered enough Sparkelite. But the more you play, the more open it becomes.

