Is Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Marvel Studio sent shockwaves across the world by announcing that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom. He’s set to be the villain of Avengers: Doomsday and appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. But is RDJ’s Doctor Doom going to be in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Will RDJ’s Doctor Doom Be in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

The current cast list for The Fantastic Four: First Steps includes several iconic Marvel characters, including Galactus and a version of Silver Surfer, but Doctor Doom is notably absent. Despite being the nemesis of Marvel’s First Family, Marvel Studios is opting to hold Doom back and use him for bigger projects. However, that doesn’t mean he still won’t have a role to play when The Fantastic Four hits theaters in 2025.

It’s possible that The Fantastic Four will allude to Doom by mentioning Latveria or even showing how he’s become a major part of scientific innovation in America in the ’60s. Then, of course, there’s the chance RDJ appears in a post-credits stinger, just like Thanos did in the first Avengers movie. After all, Kevin Feige made it clear that the Fantastic Four will appear in both of the upcoming Avengers movies, so teasing Doom at the end of their film makes a lot of sense.

Even if that doesn’t come to fruition, however, it’s not like Doom needs much of an introduction. He’s one of the most iconic villains in Marvel history, and with RDJ playing him, anyone who wasn’t already familiar with the character will remedy that quickly. Fans want to see how RDJ will pull off Doom sooner rather than later, but it just might have to wait a couple of years.

And that’s whether Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom is in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025.

