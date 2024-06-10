Is Season 7 The Last Season of My Hero Academia?

Few anime series are as popular as My Hero Academia and this hype continues to shine as Season 7 continues. The current run of this anime is bringing out all of the action and naturally that has some fans wondering whether there is more story to tell.

Recommended Videos

Will My Hero Academia Season 7 Be The Last?

Image via Toho

No, Season 7 will not be the last season of My Hero Academia’s popular anime. While there hasn’t been an official word about Season 8, the continued success of previous seasons, including Season 7 which is one of the biggest shows on the air right now, means that there’s almost no chance we won’t get more in the future.

Ultimately there is quite a substantial amount of the My Hero Academia story still to be told. The manga has just entered its epilogue and still has no signs of ending right now, so from that we can gauge that there should be at the very least another two seasons of the anime to come. We’ll need to wait and see where Season 7 concludes to figure out what Season 8 looks like, but you can rest assured it won’t be the last.

My Hero Academia’s anime first premiered in 2016 and we have had new episodes every year since. On its current timeline it seems most likely that Season 8 will arrive late in 2025 so don’t expect official confirmation of its renewal until at least when Season 7 ends in September.

If you want to avoid waiting for more when Season 7 concludes you can always read the My Hero Academia manga which is available via the Viz Media website or physically at most good bookstores. Of course, you can always fill your waiting time by binging My Hero Academia again on Crunchyroll alongside its movies, and here’s the best order you can do that.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy